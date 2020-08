Or Copy this URL to Share

James Kenneth Paisley



Born in Detroit and long-time resident of the greater Detroit area, New York City, and lately, Venice, Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly, his daughters, Lynda and Leslie, and by four cherished grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Father to the late Kelly (Paisley) Kidder, and brother to the late David Paisley.









