James KingNorthville - James C. King was born July 20, 1942 and passed away on October 11, 2020 at the age of 78. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary (Vicky), Children; Debra (Brian) Stein and Jerry (Heather) King, Grandchildren; Michael, Megan and Connor Stein and Abby Estes, Leah and Andrea King. James is preceded in death by his brothers Gary and Charles King. A private service will be held at a later date.