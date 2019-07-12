|
|
James L. Cnossen Jr.
West Bloomfield - On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, James L. Cnossen, Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away peacefully at home in West Bloomfield, Michigan, at the age of 55, surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born on May 21, 1964, in Dearborn, Michigan, to James L., Sr. and Mary E. (nee Doezema) Cnossen. He graduated from Inter-City Baptist High School with the class of 1982, and graduated cum laude with a Business Degree in Marketing from the University of Michigan-Dearborn in 1987. Jim spent more than 30 years working at General Motors, 22 of which were spent internationally, and in that time traveled to 56 countries. On April 22, 2001, he married Phiona Patricia Rensburg in Paarl, Cape Town, South Africa, and adopted her four children.
Jim's greatest passion was for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was involved in youth ministry and was a deacon in Dearborn, MI, led worship in China, and ministered to many others throughout his life. He loved music and was a proficient drummer. Jim had a remarkable skill of getting to know his team in such a way that he could organize them into positions in which they would thrive. He had a strong work ethic and was fiercely committed to his family. He was best known for his warm and friendly smile.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Mary (nee Doezema), his mother-in-law, Eva Rensburg, his first wife, Linda (nee Fowle), and his grandson, Nathan James Cnossen. He is survived by his wife Phiona, his four children, Nicole, Christopher, Kaylin (Tiffany), and Desmond, his four grandchildren, Layla, Christian, Awbry, and Juliet, his father, Jim Cnossen, Sr. (Cheryl), his sister, Cheryl (Scott) Donnelly, his sisters-in-law, Desirie Winnaar and Avril (Jerome) Nieuwzeldt, and his step-sister, Kirsten (Brian) Field.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake. Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM (Visitation 11:00 AM) with luncheon to follow at the Brightmoor Christian Church, 40800 W. 13 Mile Road, Novi. Burial at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 12, 2019