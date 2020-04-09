Resources
- - James J. Lafter died April 8, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Christina. They were married for 67 years. Loving father of Jema (Marty), Leia (Charlie), brother of Mary Lafter. Papo to Jim (Marlene), Peter (Brittany), Carly (Brendan), Allie and two great grandchildren, Milton and Cora. Also, survived by his godson Tom Demery and several nieces and nephews. Jim was born and raised in Detroit. He was an engineer at GM for over 30 years. He was a quiet and easygoing person with a great sense of humor. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching, and in his younger years, participating in sports. There are no events scheduled. You can still show your support by donating to the or Heart to Heart Hospice.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
