Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
James Lawrence
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
t. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Dr.
Dearborn, MI
James "Jim" Lawrence


James Lawrence

Dearborn - James Lawrence, 74, passed away on June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving dad of Carrie and James (Emilee). Proud papa of Kalin and Henry. Survived by his brother Paul and sister Barbara Kadoura as well as many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his brother, Paul, and sister, Barbara Kadoura as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3PM-9PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Funeral mass Friday, 11AM (instate 10AM) at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 26, 2019
