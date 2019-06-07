|
|
James "Jim" Lofft
- - Lofft, James "Jim " June 5, 2019. Age 87 Beloved husband of Helen of 60 years. Loving father of Christine (David) Berdish and Jean Lang. Dear grandfather of James, Nicole (fiancé Jason Bajas), Mitchell, Rachel and Drew. Great-grandfather of Paisley Grace. Brother of Carol Lofft and the late Mary Basse. Brother-in-law of Angie Panzoff, James (Kathleen) Dimoff and the late Carol Dimoff and Mary Barton. Mr. Lofft was an Elementary Principal in the Taylor School District for many years. Jim enjoyed golfing, hunting, tennis and spending time with his grandchildren and was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Visitation will be 3-9 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48375 248 348 1800. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Grandlawn Cemetery, Detroit. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research or Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 7, 2019