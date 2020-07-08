1/1
James Louis Gerback
James Louis Gerback

Age 66, of Troy, passed suddenly July 3, 2020.

Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Cabaj). Loving father of Kevin Gerback (Jennifer) and Lisa Maly (Christopher). Proud grandfather of Luke, Nolan, Christian, Troy, Camden, and Peyton. Cherished brother of the late Jeanne, the late Karen (Bill Brown), Tim (Patty), Chris, and Dennis. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road, Clawson, Friday, July 10, 3-7pm. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 280 E. Square Lake Road, Troy, Saturday, July 11, 10am. All are welcome but facemasks and social distancing will be required. Memorials appreciated to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS.org).

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
