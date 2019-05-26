|
James Louis Gullberg
- - James Louis Gullberg, age ninety-one, passed away May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of June Buchanan Gullberg, for sixty-four years. Father of Karen Gullberg Cook and Carol Gullberg Hudelson (James). Loving grandfather of five grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren. Cherished companion of Patricia Caruana. Funeral Service Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Avenue (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 3-8pm at the funeral home.
