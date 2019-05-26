Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gullberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Louis Gullberg


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Louis Gullberg Obituary
James Louis Gullberg

- - James Louis Gullberg, age ninety-one, passed away May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of June Buchanan Gullberg, for sixty-four years. Father of Karen Gullberg Cook and Carol Gullberg Hudelson (James). Loving grandfather of five grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren. Cherished companion of Patricia Caruana. Funeral Service Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Avenue (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 3-8pm at the funeral home.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now