Dr. James Louis McDonald
Auburn Hills - McDonald, Dr. James Louis, age 83 of Auburn Hills, Michigan. July 12, 2019. Husband of Josephine Furio McDonald; father of Peter (Elaine) McDonald, Julia Cox, and Anne (Dean) Ortel; grandfather of nine, and three great-grandchildren; brother of Thomas (Sharon) McDonald. Funeral Mass was held July 18, 2019. Interment Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak, Michigan. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019