James M. Collada
1958 - 2020
James M. Collada

James M. Collada passed away May 29, 2020 age 61. Loving husband of Diana. Loving father of James Jr. (Sarah) and Francisco (Allison). Proud grandfather of James, Isaiah, Mateo and Rocco. Visitation will be Sunday May 31, from 1-6pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral home. Only 10 people will be allowed in the chapel at any given time. Mass will be at 10am Monday, June 1, at St Amselm Church. 9:30am Instate. Guests limited to 50 people. Wearing a mask is required.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
JUN
1
Lying in State
09:30 AM
St Amselm Church
JUN
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Amselm Church
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
