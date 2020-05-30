James M. ColladaJames M. Collada passed away May 29, 2020 age 61. Loving husband of Diana. Loving father of James Jr. (Sarah) and Francisco (Allison). Proud grandfather of James, Isaiah, Mateo and Rocco. Visitation will be Sunday May 31, from 1-6pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral home. Only 10 people will be allowed in the chapel at any given time. Mass will be at 10am Monday, June 1, at St Amselm Church. 9:30am Instate. Guests limited to 50 people. Wearing a mask is required.