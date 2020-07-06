1/1
James M. Coyle
James M. Coyle

Livonia - Age 85, passed on March 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Janice; loving fa­ther of Mary (Walter) Chris­tensen, Karen (Robert) Go­lembiewski, Sharon Strauch, and the late James Michael Coyle, Jr.; dear grandfather of 7, great-grandfather of 11; fond brother of Owen Coyle, Margaret Kowols­ki and Irene Palmer. Pre­ceded in death by broth­ers, Charles, Patrick, and Michael, and sister, Fran McKenna. A Mass honoring Jim's life will be held Saturday, July 11, 4:30 pm, at St. Mary Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church, 8200 Wayne Rd., Westland, followed by a 6:00 pm Memorial Din­ner at Monaghan Banquet Center, 19801 Farmington Rd., Livonia. (248-474-5200 or heeney-sundquist.com)






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
