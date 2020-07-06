James M. Coyle
Livonia - Age 85, passed on March 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Janice; loving father of Mary (Walter) Christensen, Karen (Robert) Golembiewski, Sharon Strauch, and the late James Michael Coyle, Jr.; dear grandfather of 7, great-grandfather of 11; fond brother of Owen Coyle, Margaret Kowolski and Irene Palmer. Preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Patrick, and Michael, and sister, Fran McKenna. A Mass honoring Jim's life will be held Saturday, July 11, 4:30 pm, at St. Mary Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church, 8200 Wayne Rd., Westland, followed by a 6:00 pm Memorial Dinner at Monaghan Banquet Center, 19801 Farmington Rd., Livonia. (248-474-5200 or heeney-sundquist.com
)