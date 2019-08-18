Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Church Road,
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Church Road,
Bloomfield Hills, MI
- - August 3, 2019. Loving husband of Martha for 57 years. Dear father of Jeffrey (Kristen Larson), Andrew (Theresa) and Juliet Newcomer. Grandfather of Anne, Clara, Michael and Nicholas. Brother of Paul (Pearl) and John (Stephanie). Family will receive friends Wednesday 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills. Inurnment Christ Church Columbarium. Memorial tributes to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
