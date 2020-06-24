James M. Schram
Livonia - Age 65. Beloved husband of Peggy. Dear father of Jen (Chris) Galatis, Kathleen (Shaun) Brossy and Mo (Matt) Corbett. Loving grandfather of Claire, Erin, Delaney, Reagan, Nolan and Connor. Visitation Wednesday, 2-8 p.m., L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, tunnel2towers.org, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Livonia - Age 65. Beloved husband of Peggy. Dear father of Jen (Chris) Galatis, Kathleen (Shaun) Brossy and Mo (Matt) Corbett. Loving grandfather of Claire, Erin, Delaney, Reagan, Nolan and Connor. Visitation Wednesday, 2-8 p.m., L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, tunnel2towers.org, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.