Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd
Troy, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd.
Troy, MI
James Marks Obituary
- - August 7, 2019, Age 94. Beloved husband of Dessie for 69 years. Dear father of Larry (Linda), Tim (Valeri) and the late Ron (Cheryle). Cherished grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 9. Funeral Service Wednesday 10 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Tuesday 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Grace Baptist Church, Birmingham.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
