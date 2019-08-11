|
James Marks
- - August 7, 2019, Age 94. Beloved husband of Dessie for 69 years. Dear father of Larry (Linda), Tim (Valeri) and the late Ron (Cheryle). Cherished grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 9. Funeral Service Wednesday 10 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Tuesday 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Grace Baptist Church, Birmingham.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019