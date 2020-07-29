1/1
James Matthew "Jimmy O" O'Neill
1958 - 2020
James Matthew "Jimmy O" O'Neill

- - Age 62. Born on July 21, 1958 and passed away peacefully in his home on July 27, 2020. He lived a vibrant life with an abundance of friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents John O'Neill (Madeline) and Janice Brainard O'Neill and his beloved sister Kathleen O'Neill. He is survived by his children Carissa O'Neill (Gregg Henry), Casey O'Neill (Anna), and Shana Lewis (Nathan) and his siblings Daniel O'Neill, Susan Savas (Zachary), Michael Gleason (David Kettel), Angelia McCallum and Joshua Otting (Emily). He is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. His fourteen grandchildren were the highlight of his life. Jimmy never met a stranger and had a wealth of friends everywhere he went. He spent his career as a brilliant sales man, he was an avid golfer, and he was always so proud of his Irish heritage. His signature sign-off was always "Keep Smiling Baby". By all the shamrocks in old Killarney, 'Tis a joy to know you and that's no blarney'. Family will receive friends at A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13 Mile and 14 Mile Roads), Royal Oak on Monday, August 3, from 11 AM -1 PM. Social distancing guidelines and procedures will be in place. Facial masks must be worn while inside the funeral home. A socially distanced Memorial and Luncheon to follow at 2 PM at Plum Hollow Country Club, 21631 Lahser Rd., Southfield, MI 48033. Memorial contributions can be made to an organization that Jimmy was passionate about, the Makenna Foundation (www.makennafoundation.com), whose goal is to facilitate hope, joy and courage to children facing life-threatening trauma and illness.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
