Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Lying in State
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Royal Oak., MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
James McClory Obituary
James McClory

Royal Oak - McClory, James Martin. Age 95 . February 17, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Ann. Loving father of Michael (Catherine), Daniel (Florentina), Theresa (Matthew) Norris and Msgr. Robert J. Proud grandfather of Claire, Emma, Pierce, Grant, Shaye, Joseph, Thomas, Margaret, Philip and Cecilia and Elizabeth. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 pm with Rosary 7 pm and Wednesday 2-8 pm with Vigil service 7 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Funeral Thursday, instate 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, Royal Oak. Memorials to the Sacred Heart Major Seminary are appreciated. Share your memories at www.sullivanfunerald rectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
