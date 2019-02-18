|
Royal Oak - McClory, James Martin. Age 95 . February 17, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Ann. Loving father of Michael (Catherine), Daniel (Florentina), Theresa (Matthew) Norris and Msgr. Robert J. Proud grandfather of Claire, Emma, Pierce, Grant, Shaye, Joseph, Thomas, Margaret, Philip and Cecilia and Elizabeth. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 pm with Rosary 7 pm and Wednesday 2-8 pm with Vigil service 7 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Funeral Thursday, instate 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, Royal Oak. Memorials to the Sacred Heart Major Seminary are appreciated. Share your memories at www.sullivanfunerald rectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019