Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James McCreery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James McCreery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James McCreery Obituary
James McCreery

Wayne - McCreery, James. January 31, 2019. Age 79 of Wayne. Husband of Cindy McCreery of North Carolina. Father of Denise (Mark) Roth of Taylor, MI. Dear brother of Pat Merithew of Rogersville, TN and Evelyn Benson of Gate City, VA. Grandfather of Amanda Hix and Kelly Roth. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews, especially niece Karen (Terry) Dunn of Lincoln Park. Special friend of Amy Taylor. James was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Ron Merithew and Bill Benson, his nephew Steve Benson, and his granddaughter Carrie Burnham. He worked as a maintenance foreman for a local property management company and his hobbies included chess and dominoes. James will be deeply missed by family and friends. Memorial visitation Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Interment of cremated remains to take place at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery following the memorial service on Sunday. Please visit our online guestbook and share memories of James at www.voranfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Download Now