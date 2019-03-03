|
|
James McCreery
Wayne - McCreery, James. January 31, 2019. Age 79 of Wayne. Husband of Cindy McCreery of North Carolina. Father of Denise (Mark) Roth of Taylor, MI. Dear brother of Pat Merithew of Rogersville, TN and Evelyn Benson of Gate City, VA. Grandfather of Amanda Hix and Kelly Roth. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews, especially niece Karen (Terry) Dunn of Lincoln Park. Special friend of Amy Taylor. James was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Ron Merithew and Bill Benson, his nephew Steve Benson, and his granddaughter Carrie Burnham. He worked as a maintenance foreman for a local property management company and his hobbies included chess and dominoes. James will be deeply missed by family and friends. Memorial visitation Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Interment of cremated remains to take place at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery following the memorial service on Sunday. Please visit our online guestbook and share memories of James at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019