|
|
James Michael Pidgeon
Interlochen - James Michael Pidgeon passed away suddenly at his home at Interlochen, Michigan on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania to Claire Lavin Pidgeon and Theodore Pidgeon on August 25, 1948, he was the brother of Claire Pidgeon Scholl (William Scholl), and Margaret Pidgeon Gunnell (Robert Gunnell). He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Pidgeon and his parents.
Known as Jim, he moved with his family at age twelve to Farmington, Michigan. He attended the University of Detroit Jesuit High School, graduating in 1966. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1970.
After working in Washington D.C. for several years, he returned to southeastern Michigan where he attended the University of Detroit Mercy Law School, receiving his Juris Doctor in 1976, and was admitted to the Michigan Bar. He practiced law in Oakland County first with Portnoy, Pidgeon & Roth and then with Pidgeon & LaBella. After retiring from the practice of law, he moved to Interlochen, Michigan.
He is survived by his daughters Julia Annie Pidgeon and Sarah Ellen Pidgeon.
A memorial service will be held at the Michigan League, 911 N. University Avenue, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104 on April 27th at 2:00 pm. Those wishing to remember Jim are welcome to donate to the University of Detroit Jesuit High School Scholarship Fund.
The family is being served by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 27, 2019