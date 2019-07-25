|
|
James A. Morandini
- - Beloved husband of Kay for 53 years. Loving father of Marie Morandini and Jane (Dennis) Tyer. Proud grandfather of Austin and Jason Tyer. Dear brother of William (JoAnn) Morandini and Donald (Samie Pellegrine) Morandini. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, July 26, 2-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R, Troy, Saturday, July 27, 10am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to .
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 25, 2019