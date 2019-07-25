Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church,
4571 John R,
Troy,, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church,
4571 John R,
Troy, MI
View Map
James Morandini Obituary
James A. Morandini

- - Beloved husband of Kay for 53 years. Loving father of Marie Morandini and Jane (Dennis) Tyer. Proud grandfather of Austin and Jason Tyer. Dear brother of William (JoAnn) Morandini and Donald (Samie Pellegrine) Morandini. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, July 26, 2-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R, Troy, Saturday, July 27, 10am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to .

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 25, 2019
