RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
James Neal Ikewood Obituary
Redford - James Neal Ikewood of Redford. Age 62, passed away on November 7, 2019.

Loving husband of Lori. Devoted father of Gina (Joe) Korpas, Adam (Adrienne), Sarah Ikewood & Justin. Papa of Savannah, Logan, Makayla, Landon, Cameron & Carter. Son of Elsa & the late Lawrence. Brother of Jean, John, Cindy & Donna.

James was a devoted and committed leader of his family.

James will greatly be missed by his family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia,Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be Monday from 1 - 8 PM.

Please share a memory of James at www.rggrharris.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
