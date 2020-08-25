1/1
James Nelson Dupuis
1926 - 2020
James Nelson Dupuis

Taylor - 02/24/1926 -

8/23/2020

James Nelson Dupuis of Taylor, Michigan passed away surrounded by his family on August 23, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband to the late Lois (Mahon) Dupuis. Loving father of Michael (Wendy), Thomas, Gerald (Diann), the late Susan and the late Timothy Kaul, Richard (Chuck Simon), and Mary Anne. He is survived by 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Marie Dupuis, and many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws of the Mahon family. James was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Marguerite (Kinchsular) Dupuis, and by his two siblings Lawrence and Rita (Joe) Moore.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 28th at St. Constance Catholic Church in Taylor at 10:30 with an in-state viewing beginning at 9:00.

Burial will be at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Southfield.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society or the Capuchin Monastery.

Detailed information can be found at: https://www.howepeterson.com/obituary/james-dupuis






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Lying in State
08:30 AM
St. Constance Catholic Church
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Constance Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
