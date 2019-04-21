Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Higbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James O. Higbee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James O. Higbee Obituary
James O. Higbee

- - Age 63, April 17, 2019. Beloved son of the late Marjorie and the late Beeler Higbee. Loving brother of David (Jan) Higbee, Susan (Larry) Thering, Mary Ann (Ed) Nemer-Kaiser, Barb (Bob) Smith, and Ken (Cheryl) Higbee. Also survived by 4 nieces, 6 nephews, 5 grandnieces, 4 grandnephews and many lifelong and close friends. Funeral at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Tuesday 11am. Friends may visit Monday 3-8pm. Memorials to Parkinson Foundation or .

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now