|
|
James O. Higbee
- - Age 63, April 17, 2019. Beloved son of the late Marjorie and the late Beeler Higbee. Loving brother of David (Jan) Higbee, Susan (Larry) Thering, Mary Ann (Ed) Nemer-Kaiser, Barb (Bob) Smith, and Ken (Cheryl) Higbee. Also survived by 4 nieces, 6 nephews, 5 grandnieces, 4 grandnephews and many lifelong and close friends. Funeral at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Tuesday 11am. Friends may visit Monday 3-8pm. Memorials to Parkinson Foundation or .
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019