James O. Weeks
Waterford - WEEKS, JAMES O. of Waterford, passed away February 20, 2019 at 53 years of age. Loving brother of Mary Lee (Richard) Weeks-Hotz, Donald (Barbara) Weeks, Carol (Anthony) Paglia, and Joyce M. Weeks. Preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Patricia (nee Sheeran), and dear cat, Fiona. Also survived by his cat Mulligan and many loved nieces and nephews. Jim was a veteran of the National Guard and spent his career as dispatcher for the Waterford Police Dept. He was an avid knife and gun collector, and one of his favorite places was Kennedy's Irish Pub, where everyone "knew his name." James took great pride in his work, and for that he was awarded numerous recognitions. Over the last several years he has dearly missed his colleagues and friends, and we will also dearly miss him. Funeral service will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Sunday 3-9 PM. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019