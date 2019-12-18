|
|
James P. McDonald
Farmington Hills - 79, retired Ford Motor Co. engineer, passed away Dec. 18, 2019. Surviving are his beloved wife of 54 years, Carolyn; and his sister, Bonnie Bull. Funeral ceremony Monday, Dec. 23, 10:00 am, Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Visitation Sunday 1-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Backdoor Friends Cat Rescue, Farmington Hills, or the Salvation Army. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019