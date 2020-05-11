Services
James P. Mimnaugh Obituary
James P. Mimnaugh, Age 89, of Canton Twp., passed away May 9, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann

Loving father of Kathleen Story, Ann Marie (John) Domka, Michael , James (Dave Clark) Peter (Sandra), and John. Cherished grandfather of 13 and proud great-grandfather of 21. Dear brother of Michael (Joyce). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an Irish Wake will be held at a later date. The family entrusted his care and services to the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Westland-734-522-9400.

Share a "Memorial Tribute with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 11 to May 17, 2020
