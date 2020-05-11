|
James P. Mimnaugh, Age 89, of Canton Twp., passed away May 9, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann
Loving father of Kathleen Story, Ann Marie (John) Domka, Michael , James (Dave Clark) Peter (Sandra), and John. Cherished grandfather of 13 and proud great-grandfather of 21. Dear brother of Michael (Joyce). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an Irish Wake will be held at a later date. The family entrusted his care and services to the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Westland-734-522-9400.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 11 to May 17, 2020