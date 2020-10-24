1/1
James P. Rathwell
Wixom - Rathwell, James P. age 79 of Wixom formerly of Livonia died October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years to Catherine Rathwell. Loving father of John (Patricia) Rathwell, Julie (Jeff) Chambers and Daniel (Judy) Rathwell. Grandfather of Jake, Haley, Taylor, Jack and Ava. Preceded in death by his sister Sharlene (James) Metcalfe. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions of public gatherings in place due to the COVID -19 Virus. Arrangements by Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, Walled Lake. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
