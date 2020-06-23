James Phillips
Garden City - Age 87 June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee: Koenig) for 65 years. Dear father of Deborah (Bob) Casey, Sandra (Randy) Rodriguez, James (Carole), Timothy (Teresa), Ralph (Maureen), Robert (Cindy), and Steven (Gina). Loving grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 12. Brother-in-law of Bob Koenig. Private services will be held at a later date, with burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
