James Phillips
Garden City - Age 87 June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee: Koenig) for 65 years. Dear father of Deborah (Bob) Casey, Sandra (Randy) Rodriguez, James (Carole), Timothy (Teresa), Ralph (Maureen), Robert (Cindy), and Steven (Gina). Loving grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 12. Brother-in-law of Bob Koenig. Private services will be held at a later date, with burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Garden City - Age 87 June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee: Koenig) for 65 years. Dear father of Deborah (Bob) Casey, Sandra (Randy) Rodriguez, James (Carole), Timothy (Teresa), Ralph (Maureen), Robert (Cindy), and Steven (Gina). Loving grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 12. Brother-in-law of Bob Koenig. Private services will be held at a later date, with burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.