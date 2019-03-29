Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Detroit - James Joseph Prokes of Detroit. Age 76 passed away suddenly but peacefully on March 28, 2019.

Cherished husband of Sherry for 52 years. Loving father of Joseph (Yvonne), Jennifer (Jeff) Feasel and Kenneth (Linda). Beloved grandfather of Caitlyn and Shane, Zachary, Jacob, Joseph James and Lauren. Also survived by his mother Jeanne Prokes , sister, Nancy (Gary) Ewald and brother in law, Col. Barry (Cindy)Hanchett (Retired), father in law, Ronald (the late Mae) Hanchett and many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by father, Joseph.

James was a veteran of the US Airforce; he served proudly from 1961 - 1965. He was a Detective Sergeant with the Detroit Police Department and retired after 26 years of service. James will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

A Funeral Service will be held at the R.G. & G. R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia , Sunday March 31, 2019 at 4:00 pm. with Visitation from 12 - 4 pm.

Please share a memory of James at www.rggrharris.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
