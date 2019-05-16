Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:30 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
18800 Huron River Drive (just North of Sibley Road)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
18800 Huron River Drive (just North of Sibley Road)
View Map
Garden City - Age 79 May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Michele Velasco, Mark, Marianne Niksa, Mathieu, Marita and Mary Therese. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Evelyn, Michael, Catherine and Edward. Dear brother of Carole McCoy and the late Richard. Visitation Friday 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a 6:30 PM Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. In state Saturday 10:00 AM followed by the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 18800 Huron River Drive (just North of Sibley Road). www.santeiufuneralhome.com



