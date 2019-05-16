|
|
James R. LaPalm
Garden City - Age 79 May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Michele Velasco, Mark, Marianne Niksa, Mathieu, Marita and Mary Therese. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Evelyn, Michael, Catherine and Edward. Dear brother of Carole McCoy and the late Richard. Visitation Friday 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a 6:30 PM Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. In state Saturday 10:00 AM followed by the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 18800 Huron River Drive (just North of Sibley Road). www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019