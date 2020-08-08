James R. Mouton
New Boston - Mouton, James R., age 80, of New Boston, August 04, 2020. Beloved husband of Christina Mouton for 55 years. Loving father of James R (Diane Willard) Mouton and Jill (Michael) Mouton-Theut. Grandfather of Dale Patrick Mouton. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Leona Mouton, his sister Marie Eatmon and his brother Ronald Mouton. Arrangements by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com