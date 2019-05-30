|
|
James R (Jimmy) Oglesby
Harrietta - James R (Jimmy) Oglesby of Harrietta passed away Sunday morning December 30 2018 at his home. He was 86.
Memorial service will be held at 1pm on June 8,2019 at Church of Christ 6202 West Division St. in Cadillac Mi. With Pastor Gary Leftwich officiating. visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Meal after service. His final resting place will be Boon Eastside Cemetery in Wexford County. In lieu of flowers,memorial contribution may be made to the Church of Christ or the family.Many thanks to all for your support during this time.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 30 to June 2, 2019