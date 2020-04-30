Resources
James R. Pallarito

James R. Pallarito Obituary
James R. Pallarito

James R. Pallarito, April 28, 2020, age 69. Retired Detroit Police Officer, Underwater Recovery Team, former Civil Air Patrol Lt. C. Dearest husband of Kathy. Dear brother of Norm (Jeannie) Pallarito, dear brother-in-law of Tom and Rita Walilko. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen, and brother Tom. Deat Godfather of Annette Buhman, Robert Pallarito and Elizabeth Pallarito. Survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial service at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
