James R. "Jim" White
James R. "Jim" White, age 85. Beloved husband of Angie (nee Adams); devoted father of Frank (Bernadette), James (Renee), Annette Swart (Bruce); cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Daniel, Zachary (Justine), Patrick, Vivianne, Jacob, Meredith, and Mitchell; dear brother of Richard (deceased)(Marilyn Kymala). Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 12700 Pearl Rd., Strongsville, OH (EVERYONE MEET AT CHURCH). Inurnment will be in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Dearborn Hts. at a later date. The family will receive friends FRIDAY 6-8 P.M. at the A. RIPEPI AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, 18149 BAGLEY RD., MIDDLEBURG HTS., OH 440-260-8800
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020