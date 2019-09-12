Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Entombment
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Clinton Township, MI
James Richard Clark


1952 - 2019
James Richard Clark Obituary
James Richard Clark

Farmington Hills - James Richard Clark, age 67, passed away September 8, 2019 in Farmington Hills. He was born January 23, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William George & Muriel Doris (Taylor) Clark.

Jim is survived by his brother, William Clark.

Visitation for Jim will be at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Monday, September 16, from 4-8 PM and again Tuesday September 17, from 10 -11 AM. Entombment to follow visitation on September 17, at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
