1/1
James Roscoe Pontius
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Roscoe Pontius

Bloomfield Hills - Age 95, died peacefully October 29, 2020 following a short hospital stay. James was a man of deep faith, devoted to his family and friends, with a love of flying and Ohio State football, and a keen, inventive mind. James is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Norma, and his four daughters: Ann (Michael Stahl), Kathleen (Michael Zack), Sharon, and Lisa (Jasen Barrett). Grandchildren include: Katie Zack (Mike Keeler), Kristen Zack (Scott Moore), Andrew Zack (Megan Zack), James Barrett, and John Barrett. He also has six great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 3 at 10 AM at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd, Bloomfield Hills. He will be interred in a private ceremony at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Detroit-Oakland Serra, 3625 N. Adams Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. A. J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved