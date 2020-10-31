James Roscoe PontiusBloomfield Hills - Age 95, died peacefully October 29, 2020 following a short hospital stay. James was a man of deep faith, devoted to his family and friends, with a love of flying and Ohio State football, and a keen, inventive mind. James is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Norma, and his four daughters: Ann (Michael Stahl), Kathleen (Michael Zack), Sharon, and Lisa (Jasen Barrett). Grandchildren include: Katie Zack (Mike Keeler), Kristen Zack (Scott Moore), Andrew Zack (Megan Zack), James Barrett, and John Barrett. He also has six great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 3 at 10 AM at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd, Bloomfield Hills. He will be interred in a private ceremony at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Detroit-Oakland Serra, 3625 N. Adams Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. A. J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at