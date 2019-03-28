Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Roy Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Roy Taylor Obituary
James Roy Taylor

Garden City - Age 73 March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Paulette for 54 years. Dear father of Sherry Mifsud and the late Michael. Father-in-law of Amy. Loving grandfather of Nicholas (Mariah) Mifsud, Zachary (Elizabeth ) Taylor, Taylor Mifsud and Zoe Taylor. Great grandfather of Liam and Nathan. Visitation Friday 2 - 8 pm. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am with Military Honors to follow at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. Family suggests memorials to . www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now