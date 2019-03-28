|
James Roy Taylor
Garden City - Age 73 March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Paulette for 54 years. Dear father of Sherry Mifsud and the late Michael. Father-in-law of Amy. Loving grandfather of Nicholas (Mariah) Mifsud, Zachary (Elizabeth ) Taylor, Taylor Mifsud and Zoe Taylor. Great grandfather of Liam and Nathan. Visitation Friday 2 - 8 pm. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am with Military Honors to follow at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. Family suggests memorials to . www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019