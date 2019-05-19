Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart
22400 Michigan Avenue
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Sacred Heart
22400 Michigan Avenue
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn - James S. May 15, 2019. Age 79 of Dearborn formally of Detroit. Beloved spouse of the late Winifred. Loving father of Katie Sharpe, Jim (Donna), Teri, April and Stephanie (Scott) Anderson. Dear brother of Rosemary (Buzz) Wooden, Margaret Woodward, Bill (Cindi) Melnik and Barbara (Dave) Carson. Dearest grandfather of Brad, Doug, Brian, Melanie, Amanda, Nick, Nathan, Alyson, Delaney, Gavin and Gabby. Loving great-grandfather of Vada. Jim will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Wednesday 10:30 a.m. with a 11:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at Sacred Heart, 22400 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn . Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Jim's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



