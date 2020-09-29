1/1
James Shepherd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Shepherd

James "Jim" Shepherd died September 26, 2020, after a six month battle with cancer. Jim owned and operated Shepherd Sales & Service, formerly Shepherd Lincoln Mercury, in Richmond. Visit and share memories Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Joe Mallia will officiate. Burial will be in Richmond Cemetery. kaatzfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved