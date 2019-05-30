|
James "Jimmy" Stevens
Canton - Age 33 of Canton, Michigan. Suddenly, May 25, 2019.
Beloved husband of Rachel. Loving father of Brooklyn and Cecily. Dear son of James and Patsy. Brother of Kelly McHugh (Greg). Also survived by many relatives, friends and all his co-workers at Coldwell Banker Preferred Realtors.
Visitation Thursday 1-8 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Livonia (3/4 mile east of I275). Funeral Mass Friday 11 a.m. at St John Neumann Catholic Church 44800 Warren Rd Canton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to MI529 Advisor (College Fund) for Brooklyn and Cecily. Please leave the family cherished memories and condolences at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019