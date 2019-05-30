Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St John Neumann Catholic Church
44800 Warren Rd
Canton, MI
View Map
More Obituaries for James Stevens
James "Jimmy" Stevens

James "Jimmy" Stevens

James "Jimmy" Stevens Obituary

James "Jimmy" Stevens Obituary
James "Jimmy" Stevens

Canton - Age 33 of Canton, Michigan. Suddenly, May 25, 2019.

Beloved husband of Rachel. Loving father of Brooklyn and Cecily. Dear son of James and Patsy. Brother of Kelly McHugh (Greg). Also survived by many relatives, friends and all his co-workers at Coldwell Banker Preferred Realtors.

Visitation Thursday 1-8 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Livonia (3/4 mile east of I275). Funeral Mass Friday 11 a.m. at St John Neumann Catholic Church 44800 Warren Rd Canton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to MI529 Advisor (College Fund) for Brooklyn and Cecily. Please leave the family cherished memories and condolences at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019
