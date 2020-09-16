1/1
James T. Molloy
James T. Molloy

Age 78, September 14, 2020

Beloved husband of the late Tish.

Dear father of Michael (Rosita) and Molly (Matt) Sullivan.

Proud grand father of Brennan, Gabriela, Matthew, Joe, Olivia and Michael Dante.

Son of the late James and Greta.

Brother of Robert (the late Jennifer), Maureen Scanlon, Terrence (Pam), Brian, and the late Douglas and Daniel.

Brother in law of Kurt.

Instate at Holy Family Church 24505 Meadowbrook Novi Friday September 18, 2020 10:00am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:30.

Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Jim can be made to the American Cancer Society. On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com

O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River, Novi, Michigan 48375, 1-248-348-1800




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Lying in State
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
SEP
18
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
