James Tafralian
- - James Tafralian, Age 68
Beloved and proud father of Michigan State Trooper Frank (fiancé Katherine). Loving brother of Michael, Diane, Nancy and Karen. Dear son of the late Arthur and the late Gladys.
James will also be missed by the Tafralian, Karakashian, Mahakian & Melikian families, the Sky Diving & Aviation Communities and all that knew him.
Visitation Wednesday 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. Prayer Service at St. Johns Armenian Church, 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.
In state Thursday 10 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. funeral service at church.
In lieu of flower memorial donations to www.skydivingmuseum.org or MSTAF - FTM and mailed to the MSPTA, 1715 Abbey Road, Suite B, East Lansing, MI 48823.
To send a loving message, please visit James's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019