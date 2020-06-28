James Telegadas
James Telegadas

Grosse Pointe Woods - James Telegadas, age 89, June 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Sophia joined in love 58 years. Loving father of Costa (Cathy) and Rita. Loved grandfather of Jacob (Michelle) Blain and Joshua Blain. Dear brother of Penelope Flengas, Lambros (Katina), Fr. Elias (Maria), Maria (Tom) Souliotis, and Pavlos. James also leaves many other loving family members and friends. James family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10AM until the time of funeral service 11AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd., St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township, MI Memorial contributions to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church are appreciated by James family. ahpeters.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
