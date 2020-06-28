James Telegadas
Grosse Pointe Woods - James Telegadas, age 89, June 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Sophia joined in love 58 years. Loving father of Costa (Cathy) and Rita. Loved grandfather of Jacob (Michelle) Blain and Joshua Blain. Dear brother of Penelope Flengas, Lambros (Katina), Fr. Elias (Maria), Maria (Tom) Souliotis, and Pavlos. James also leaves many other loving family members and friends. James family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10AM until the time of funeral service 11AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd., St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township, MI Memorial contributions to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church are appreciated by James family. ahpeters.com
Grosse Pointe Woods - James Telegadas, age 89, June 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Sophia joined in love 58 years. Loving father of Costa (Cathy) and Rita. Loved grandfather of Jacob (Michelle) Blain and Joshua Blain. Dear brother of Penelope Flengas, Lambros (Katina), Fr. Elias (Maria), Maria (Tom) Souliotis, and Pavlos. James also leaves many other loving family members and friends. James family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10AM until the time of funeral service 11AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd., St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township, MI Memorial contributions to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church are appreciated by James family. ahpeters.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.