James Thomas Constand
- - Loving husband to his wife of 52 years, Kiki (deceased 2005); beloved father to son, Tom (Debbie) Constand and daughter, Tina (Joel) Petrimoulx; and Pappou to grandchildren Stephanie and Thomas Constand, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17. He was 95 years old.
Born in Detroit on November 15, 1924 as the son of Greek immigrants, he attended Detroit's Central High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy during World War II, earning a Purple Heart when his ship was torpedoed. After the war, he attended Michigan State University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in Hotel, Restaurant and General Institutional Management in 1952. Jim then continued his graduate work overseas, attending the prestigious L'Ecole Hoteliere in Lausanne, Switzerland as well as Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris.
Jim married his beloved wife, Kiki, on November 1, 1953, and became manager of both the River Room Café and the Savoyard Club in Detroit's Buhl Building during the sixties. In 1968, Jim opened up Detroit's first automotive-themed restaurant, Jim's Garage, which soon became the hottest spot in Detroit. Featuring continental cuisine favorites of the era on its menu, the restaurant was adorned with various vintage automotive ornaments and collectibles, and packed for both lunch and dinner during the 1970s. Jim also took over ownership of the iconic Grecian Gardens restaurant in Detroit's Greektown district in the mid-70s.
Upon the sale of the Grecian Gardens and closure of Jim's Garage in 1986, Jim moved to Toronto to open up Honey Glazed Hams of Canada, which he operated for fifteen years before retiring in 2002 and moving back to Detroit. Jim reconnected with countless friends and family in retirement, many of whom continued to visit with him after declining health made it necessary to move into long term care, where he remained until his passing.
Jim was actively involved in choral music, singing for the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox of Troy choir, as well as the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church of Toronto choir and the Toronto Welsh Men's Choir. He and his wife were also avid world travelers.
There will be no immediate public visitation or memorial gathering. Instead, a small private service will take place at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Troy with immediate family. A larger memorial tribute will be planned for a later date. Memorial gifts can be sent to the Michigan Humane Society, Lourdes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, or Hospice Care.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020