James Thomas McAskin
James Thomas McAskin , September 1, 2020, age 68. Loving husband of Sharon (Moloney). Dear father of Kelly (Nick) Tipvisan, Casey (Elizabeth) McAskin and Kevin Robb. Adoring Papa to Abigail, Tessa, Lilley, Sean, Joseph and Connor. Loving brother of Susan (Tom) Costanzo, Diane (Bob) Blankenship, Beth (Greg) Campau, Dan (Rich) McAskin, Anne (Ron) Szumski. Uncle to many loved nieces and nephews. And dear lifetime friend to many. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Dick and Wilda McAskin.
Jim grew up in Redford Twp where he developed lifelong friendships that culminated in fishing trips, dinners out and his favorite trip with "Mason All Stars" throughout his life. He went to St. Hillary's. He graduated from Catholic Central in 1969. Jim raised his family in Redford Twp until 2000 where they then moved to Hamburg Twp.
One of Jim's favorite days of the week was when the grandkids would come over to visit. You could catch Jim playing hide and seek, teaching the kids to turn on "Billy Bass" or watching them outside in the yard playing with chalk and bubbles. He loved his grandpuppies and eventually even let them sleep on the couch.
Jim was a proud Union member of Local 636 for 45 years where he mentored many apprentices and other journeymen. One of Jim's proudest memories was working with his son on his last job before he retired.
Celebration of his life to be held at a later date.
Memorial donations to the Ronald McDonald House or www.rmhcannarbor.org
.
Online condolences to : obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
.