|
|
James Thomas Reese
Rochester Hills - James Thomas Reese, age 67 of Rochester Hills, MI died Monday, December 30, 2019. Jim was born the son of the late Charles and Albina Reese on October 6, 1952 in Detroit. He graduated from Denby High School, class of 1970 and played on the Denby High School football team. Jim earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Central Michigan University in 1975 where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. He married Patricia Finn on November 10, 1979 at our Lady of Victory Church in Northville. He and Patty raised their family in Rochester Hills. Jim was an avid sports fan. Watching his sons excel in sports brought him such pleasure. Jim did travel to the ends of the earth to see his sons compete in sports events. They were his pride, joy and legacy. He is survived by his loving wife Patty, sons J.P. (Renata) and Christopher (Brittney) and a newborn granddaughter Soleil (born Dec 29), brother Paul, nephews, and dear cousin Chuck, extended family and many friends. Jim was embraced by Patty's extended Finn and Sullivan family. Jim's family will welcome all for a visitation on Friday January 10th, 2020 from 3-8pm at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University Drive in downtown Rochester. Instate Saturday January 11th from 11:30am until the time of funeral mass at noon at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, located at 771 Old Perch Rd in Rochester Hills, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. For a future memorial or scholarship in Jim's name, please make checks payable to Patricia Reese. Checks can be mailed to the funeral home in care of Reese Family and will be forwarded on.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020