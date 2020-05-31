James "Jim" Thomas William FraserJim was First generation Scottish, born in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dolina (nee MacKay) Fraser of Embo, Scotland. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sarah (nee Walker) "Sally" married for 53 years, his beloved sons, James "Jim" and Andrew "Drew", and his dear grandson, Andrew Fraser. His sister Dolina "Dolly" Trevino preceded him in death. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Joseph (Charlotte) Walker, and Donald Walker, deceased, sisters-in-law, Kathleen Walker, and Mary Susan Walker, 7 nieces and nephews and 12 grand nieces and nephews.Jim was an industrious and self-made man - he always had a job. In his life and work, he was always considerate of other peoples' point of view. After high school, in Detroit, he joined the Air National Guard. He then attended the University of Detroit, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Finance. He found his profession, as a stock broker, both challenging, but very rewarding in helping people. He spent 38 years as a broker, retiring in 2002. This belief in helping people carried over as a member of the Rochester Rotary Club for almost 47 years. He resided in Oakland Twp for 49 years and attended St. John Fisher Chapel for 41 years.Jim was always inquisitive about learning and was the consumate teacher. In his home workshop, he loved to tinker and could fix anything, including cars and had become an expert at home remodeling.Jim loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and sports, especially sailing and skiing. Sharing many good times with family, relatives and friends were most important to him, particularly at his Northern Michigan Cottage.Jim had a great smile for everyone and will be missed terribly.Memorial donations would be appreciated to ALS of Michigan or the Rochester Rotary Club.A private burial service will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Detroit.