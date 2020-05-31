James Thomas William "Jim" Fraser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Thomas William Fraser

Jim was First generation Scottish, born in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dolina (nee MacKay) Fraser of Embo, Scotland. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sarah (nee Walker) "Sally" married for 53 years, his beloved sons, James "Jim" and Andrew "Drew", and his dear grandson, Andrew Fraser. His sister Dolina "Dolly" Trevino preceded him in death. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Joseph (Charlotte) Walker, and Donald Walker, deceased, sisters-in-law, Kathleen Walker, and Mary Susan Walker, 7 nieces and nephews and 12 grand nieces and nephews.

Jim was an industrious and self-made man - he always had a job. In his life and work, he was always considerate of other peoples' point of view. After high school, in Detroit, he joined the Air National Guard. He then attended the University of Detroit, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Finance. He found his profession, as a stock broker, both challenging, but very rewarding in helping people. He spent 38 years as a broker, retiring in 2002. This belief in helping people carried over as a member of the Rochester Rotary Club for almost 47 years. He resided in Oakland Twp for 49 years and attended St. John Fisher Chapel for 41 years.

Jim was always inquisitive about learning and was the consumate teacher. In his home workshop, he loved to tinker and could fix anything, including cars and had become an expert at home remodeling.

Jim loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and sports, especially sailing and skiing. Sharing many good times with family, relatives and friends were most important to him, particularly at his Northern Michigan Cottage.

Jim had a great smile for everyone and will be missed terribly.

Memorial donations would be appreciated to ALS of Michigan or the Rochester Rotary Club.

A private burial service will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Detroit.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved