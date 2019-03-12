|
|
James Wehling
Garden City - Age 80 March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeannette for 52 years. Loving father of Tracy Hardy, Lisa Wehling and James (Pamela). Grandfather of Natalie and Caroline. In state Wednesday 2 pm - 8pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). In state Thursday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood, Garden City (North of Ford Rd. off Merriman Rd.). Family suggests memorials to the Garden City Library. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 12, 2019