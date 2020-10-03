James Wendel WilliamsJames W. Williams, 77, of Birmingham died at home with his family on October 2, 2020. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Charles W. and Mary Helen Williams, and by his brother Robert C. Williams. He is survived by his wife Marva; his sons Jim, Jr. (Maria) and David (Debby); and his five grandchildren, Jack, Ben, Helena, Eleanor and Soleil, and many other loved and loving extended family members and friends. Jim was a graduate of Duke University, where he met Marva and many of his life-long friends. After graduating from Wayne State University Law school, Jim joined Miller Canfield Paddock and Stone, where he enjoyed 48 years of practice. Jim loved music and sports, particularly Duke basketball, but the thing he loved most was his family, and spending time with them at their cottage in East Tawas. Per his wishes, Jim has been cremated and the family will have a private memorial at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made in Jim's name to the Michigan Nature Association or a charity of your choosing. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at