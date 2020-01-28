|
James William Harris
Ann Arbor - James William (Bill) Harris, 93, longtime Ann Arbor resident and former Ford Motor Company public relations manager, died peacefully at home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 306 N. Division, Ann Arbor on February 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Mr. Harris is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Carolee; three daughters: Elizabeth Harris of Ann Arbor, Margaret Johnson-Muse (Dave) of Dearborn, and Ann Mueller (Gary) of Canton; grandchildren: Michael Harris Johnson, James McCall Johnson, and Rachael Amanda (Nicolas) Hendzell; and one great-grandchild, Henry David Hendzell. Mr. Harris was born Jan. 1, 1927 in Greensboro, NC, the son of Ben and Pauline (Palmer) Harris. Four brothers pre-deceased him and numerous nieces and nephews survive him. He married Mary Carolee Kurtz on December 17, 1955. After service in the U.S. Navy during World War II and graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University, Mr. Harris was a reporter for the Daily Pantagraph in Bloomington, IL. He then served as State Legislative reporter for the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, joining Ford Motor Company in 1963 as a speechwriter. He was subsequently manager of the Corporate News Department and Stockholder Relations, retiring in 1987. Mr. Harris was a loving father and grandfather. He cherished his family and friends. He was a member of the Detroit Press Club and the Public Relations Society of America. A lifelong Episcopalian, Mr. Harris was a member of St. Andrew's Church, Ann Arbor, and St. James Church, Pentwater, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Breakfast at St. Andrews.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020